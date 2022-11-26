J.J. McCarthy Uses 1 Word To Describe Blowout Win Over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

J.J. McCarthy put together an incredible performance in Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State.

The sophomore quarterback completed 12/24 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-23 win. The dual-threat weapon also chipped in 27 yards and one touchdown with his legs.

After the game, McCarthy used one word to describe his experience of the day: Magical.

"I was just trying get back to myself, back to when I was 5 years old, dreaming about playing on this field... and everything about it was magical," he said in his postgame interview with Tom Rinaldi.

McCarthy, a five-star recruit in the Wolverines' 2021 class, spent last season's Ohio State game on the bench behind Cade McNamara. This year, the up-and-coming talent finally got his chance to shine.

McCarthy threw for the three longest touchdowns of his career during this afternoon's rivalry matchup, tossing 45-yard, 69-yard and 75-yard TD bombs.

This flawless performance from McCarthy is exactly what Michigan fans hoped to see as the team heads into the postseason. With this win, the Wolverines punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and likely earned a spot in this year's College Football Playoff field.