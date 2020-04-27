JJ Redick Has 1 ‘Biggest Takeaway’ From ESPN’s The Last Dance

The sports world once again tuned into ESPN’s The Last Dance on Sunday evening. Parts 3 and 4 of the 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season aired last night.

Part 3 got into the Bulls’ transition from Doug Collins to Phil Jackson as head coach. Jackson wanted to make the Bulls less reliant on Michael Jordan, who was coming off an MVP season and a scoring title. He felt that Chicago needed Jordan to alter his game in order for the team to reach the next level.

Jordan obliged and within two seasons, the Bulls had won an NBA championship. Chicago beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals.

That stood out to NBA guard JJ Redick on Sunday night. He said it was his “biggest takeaway.”

“My biggest takeaway from ep 3/4- circa 1990- MJ was the greatest player in the world. MVP. All Star Game MVP. Scoring champ. ECF appearance, ETC. But was willing to adapt to a new system/philosophy in order to achieve a higher level of success,” he wrote.

Jordan made it clear that he didn’t love the change in offensive philosophy, at least at first, but he committed to it and it paid off.

The Bulls would go on to win six NBA championships playing that “triangle” style of offense. It’s safe to say that Jackson’s change in strategy was a smart one.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs on Sunday nights through May 17.