JJ Redick went in on Zion Williamson during a segment of First Take on Tuesday.

Williamson has yet to play for the New Orleans Pelicans this season as he’s still recovering from foot surgery. He was supposed to be ready for the start of the season but has since suffered numerous setbacks to the injury.

CJ McCollum has yet to speak with his new teammate after being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline.

Redick doesn’t like that one bit.

“This is a little bit insane to me,” Redick said. “There’s a general decorum of behavior that you should apply as a teammate. I was never the best player on any team I was on, but if there was a buyout possibility or a trade possibility, I would always reach out to teammates. This shows a complete lack of investment in your team, the organization, in the city. I get that he’s hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league. A guy that’s supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say hello. This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we are seeing again and again.”

JJ Redick goes IN on Zion. Very glad former teammate is calling him out like this. You're gonna wanna watch thishttps://t.co/DKpzi8ygqs — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) February 22, 2022

“Whew. I love JJ for that. He’s right in all of it,” one fan tweeted.

“I agree with JJ here, and am entertained by them, but are his comments out of bounds?” another fan added.

“While it is not all his fault, you can’t defend this behavior at all,” another fan added.

CJ McCollum reportedly hasn’t heard from Zion since he was traded to the Pelicans in early February. JJ Redick calls out Zion on ESPN, saying he’s a “detached teammate.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/RSXvuQ5nyS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 22, 2022

Even though it looks unlikely they’ll go to the playoffs this season, this is still a relationship that needs to be better.

We’ll see if Williamson reaches out over the next week or two.

The Pelicans are currently 23-36 this season which is good for 12th in the Western Conference.