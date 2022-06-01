JJ Redick's Top 3 Pizza Toppings List Is Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former NBA player JJ Redick was a guest on a Barstool Sports show hosted by Taylor Lewan and Will Compton.

During his appearance, Redick was asked to list his favorite pizza toppings. Rather than going the traditional route and saying pepperoni or sausage, Redick shook things up.

With his No. 1 choice, the former Duke Blue Devils star is rolling with shallots and peppers. Yes, rather than onion and hot peppers, which is a common combination, Redick dusted out the shallot instead.

For No. 2, Redick went with his wife's favorite, which is more of a traditional - kind of - choice. The second pie includes pepperoni, white onion and green peppers.

For pie No. 3 - which Redick referred to as a "dessert" pie - he's going with ricotta, sausage and sage.

Check it out.

Even Lewan and Compton couldn't believe what they were hearing.

Perhaps the sports world needs to try these pies before judging Redick. Then again, it's fun to make fun of food takes that are out of the ordinary.