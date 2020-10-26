JJ Watt Uses 1 Word To Describe His Feelings Right Now

The Houston Texans are among the worst teams in the National Football League this season. All-Pro pass rusher J.J. Watt isn’t happy.

Houston fell to 1-6 on the season following Sunday’s 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The team fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien following an 0-4 start, but things haven’t gotten much better since.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson summed up his mindset right now.

“S— sucks, honestly,” Watson told ESPN on Sunday. “I mean, this is new to me, so I’m going through it just like everyone else. This is my first time experiencing something like this, so I’m just learning on the fly, trying to stay positive, continuing to lead the guys, continuing to come to work each and every day and try to improve and just trying to find ways to win.”

Watt was far less outspoken.

The longtime Houston Texans star used one word to describe his feelings on the state of the team following today’s loss.

“Frustrated,” he said.

Reporters in Houston didn’t get much more out of him on Sunday evening. The Texans star was clearly unhappy with the state of his team.

JJ Watt kept his answers short as to what went wrong for the Texans 😬 pic.twitter.com/KGa5UAXijX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2020

Time is running out on Houston this season. The Texans are pretty much out of the AFC South race and will need a huge finish to get into Wild Card position.

Houston will look to start a winning streak in two weeks at Jacksonville.