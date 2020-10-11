JJ Watt Had A 2-Word Reaction To The Texans’ First Win

The Houston Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, the AFC South franchise won its first game of the regular season.

Houston beat Jacksonville, 30-14, on Sunday afternoon. The win pushes the Texans to 1-4 on the season, while the Jaguars dropped to 1-4.

Texans standout pass rusher J.J. Watt took to Twitter shortly following the win. He needed just two words to sum up his feelings.

“FUN! Finally!!!” the Houston Texans All-Pro defensive lineman tweeted.

Houston is being led by interim head coach Romeo Crennel, who replaced O’Brien.

Watt didn’t say much about O’Brien’s firing, but he did say he was looking forward to the future.

“One of the things I’m excited about right now is hopefully getting on the same page with our fanbase again,” Watt told reporters this week. “I feel like that’s something, there’s certainly been a bit of a tension there in the last months and years, and I can’t wait to have us all pulling in the same direction again. I feel like there’s been a bit of a disconnect there, and it’s not fun as a player to be a part of that when you feel like your fans can’t fully back you the way that they want to.

“I really am so excited because I’ve been here in some of the best times we’ve ever had. There’s nothing better than when this city is all on the same page and pulling for the Houston Texans.” The Texans certainly took a step in the right direction on Sunday.