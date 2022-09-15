JJ Watt Announces His Playing Status For This Week

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt expects to take the field on Sunday.

Watt notched his first practice session since the end of training camp on Thursday. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been dealing with a calf injury that kept him off the field in Week 1.

Watt, 33, was forced to watch the Cardinals' season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs from the sideline. During a press conference on Thursday, he was asked if he plans to playing in Week 2.

"I would imagine," he responded, per Darren Urban of the team website.

Watt also said today's practice session was a "good first day" back on the field.

Without Watt, the Arizona defense got shredded in a 44-21 blowout loss to the Chiefs. Perhaps his veteran presence on Sunday will help settle some nerves in a Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.