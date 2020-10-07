JJ Watt Reveals The 1 Thing He’ll Always Say About Bill O’Brien

The Houston Texans officially fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday following an 0-4 start to the regular season.

According to a new report, Texans star J.J. Watt got into a “heated interaction” with O’Brien in the days leading up to his firing.

From ESPN.com:

Bill O’Brien got into a heated exchange with Houston Texans star J.J. Watt during a recent practice, ESPN has confirmed. *** Sources confirmed to ESPN that “a verbal blowup at practice” occurred two weeks ago, with one source telling ESPN’s Dianna Russini that the incident was when O’Brien “lost the team.”

Watt spoke about O’Brien on Wednesday. He didn’t really get into the details of the heated interaction, but he did speak highly of his former head coach.

The All-Pro defensive lineman said there’s one thing he’ll “always say” about O’Brien as a head coach.

“The one thing I will always say about Bill O’Brien is he always stood up for his players. I’ve been in meetings with him and things like that. Off the field certainly he tried to do whatever possible to support his players and give his players the absolute best support,” Watt said today.

J.J. Watt’s final answer when asked about Bill O’Brien: "The one thing I will always say about Bill O’Brien is he always stood up for his players." pic.twitter.com/PIIsipFPIf — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 7, 2020

The Texans will now be led by interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

Houston is scheduled to take on Jacksonville on Sunday.