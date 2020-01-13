The Spun

JJ Watt Has Brutally Honest Explanation Of Loss vs. Chiefs

JJ Watt sits on the bench during the loss to the Chiefs.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans looks on from the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

For about a quarter, everything was going perfectly for the Houston Texans. The AFC South franchise had raced out to a 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium was stunned into silence.

Then, as J.J. Watt puts it, everything “fell apart.”

Kansas City responded with 41 unanswered points. The Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, went on to win, 51-31.

Watt summed up what happened with a simple quote:

“(The start) was exactly how you would write it up,” Watt told reporters following the game. “But it all fell apart.”

He’s not wrong.

The Chiefs’ 24-point comeback – and ensuing 20-point victory – is one of the largest point swings in the history of the NFL.

It’s the largest playoff comeback since the Patriots’ 28-3 rally against the Falcons in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City advances to the AFC Championship Game, where they’ll play the Tennessee Titans.


