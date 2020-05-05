JJ Watt Shares Honest Reaction To The DeAndre Hopkins Trade

Houston Texans star pass rusher J.J. Watt was shocked like everyone else when the DeAndre Hopkins trade news broke.

Hopkins, an All-Pro wide receiver in Houston, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for David Johnson and some draft compensation. Texans head coach and GM Bill O’Brien has been heavily criticized for the move.

Watt admitted in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina that he was surprised by the move.

“Anytime you have a guy like Hop, who in my opinion, has the best hands in the game and is obviously one of the top receivers of the game, it certainly catches your eye, that’s for sure. It’s always tough to lose a guy like that, no matter what the situation is,” Watt told SI.com.

But Watt added that personnel decisions are not up to him. He supports whatever moves the franchise thinks it needs to make to improve the team.

“It’s above my pay grade and it’s something that obviously the team and the organization feels is in the best interest of the team. So as a player on the team, I do my job and I go to work and I play the games, and the GM and the owners, they do their job and they try and do what they feel is best for the team. And so, all I can do is show up and go to work and hope that all the guys that we have are great contributors to our team,” Watt said.

Watt, 31, has been with the Texans since 2011. He was the No. 11 overall pick in that draft out of Wisconsin.

The Texans star is currently training at home like everyone else, hoping the 2020 NFL regular season will be able to be played.