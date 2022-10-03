JJ Watt Gets Emotional Following Health Scare This Week

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt got emotional in opening up about the heart issue that had him taken to the hospital on Thursday.

Watt played most of Arizona's 26-16 win over the Cleveland Browns yesterday. After the game, he got misty-eyed talking about what an emotional week it's been for him and his whole family.

“Obviously, it’s been a very emotional week for my family, for my wife, for myself,” Watt said, via the New York Post. “So, I’m very happy to get a win today. Obviously, I’ve had a lot of emotions, but I’ve learned to appreciate the little things even more, and so it’s nice to have a win today.”

Watt revealed that he spoke to a number of doctors from across the country about his heart condition. He said that they made it clear there was nothing else to do beyond what he was already doing and got the green light to return to practice.

“I talked to cardiologists and electrophysiologists from all over the country,” Watt said. “I was assured multiple times from multiple people that there was nothing else you could do. I could play like normal and something could happen the next day or never again in 20 years. So I was assured and I went back to practice on Friday and here we are.”

J.J. Watt finished the game with three tackles and two passes defended, giving him six tackles, two sacks and three passes defended on the season.

Moving forward though, it appears that we will have to keep a much closer eye on Watt and his health to avoid another scare like this one.

