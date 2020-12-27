When asked about regrouping for the Texans’ final game of the season, Houston star defensive end JJ Watt had a passionate response.

The Texans suffered yet another disappointing loss on Sunday, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-31. Houston now sit with a 4-11 record heading into Week 17.

Watt feels for the fans and the people who care about their team week in and week out. He acknowledged the privileged life he and his teammates live on a daily basis, getting paid to play the game they love.

“There are a whole lot of people that watch us and invest their time, and their money into buying our jerseys — and a bunch of [expletive],” Watt said after the loss. “And they care about it, they care every single week. We’re in Week 16 and we’re 4-11, and there’s fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium — that put in time and energy and effort and care about this.

“So if you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you can’t want to go out there and win — you shouldn’t be here. Because this is a privilege, this is the greatest job in the world — you get to go out and play a game.”

Here’s Watt’s full postgame statement:

J.J. Watt was asked about the Texans regrouping and finishing the season. He answered from the heart. pic.twitter.com/sAgdFfeORJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

While the Texans’ season is all but over, they still have an opportunity to heed Watt’s advice and end the year on a high note.

JJ Watt and Houston will face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 as they look to snap a four game losing streak.