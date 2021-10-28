NFL World Reacts To The Crushing J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday that pass rusher JJ Watt is officially out for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only game Watt will miss.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is set to undergo what is likely to be season-ending surgery.

“Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery. Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury,” he reports.

Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery. Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. pic.twitter.com/Y2pzFV8sFQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2021

This is obviously very crushing news for Watt and the Cardinals – the NFL’s lone undefeated team right now.

“Everything was going perfect, so of course something like this had to happen to Arizona… Hope J.J. has a strong recovery,” one fan tweeted in reaction to the news.

“Watt has been excellent football for Arizona. A huge part of their defensive surge (#2 DVOA),” David Lombardi added.

“Huge, huge blow to the Cards,” Matt Verderame added.

“A disappointing situation for JJ Watt, and one that weakens a stellar Cardinals defense,” Ed Werder added.

The Cardinals and the Packers are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.