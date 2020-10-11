JJ Watt Has Awesome Reaction To Wife Kealia’s Big News

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai form one of the best power couples in sports.

Watt, of course, is an All-Pro pass rusher for the Houston Texans. Ohai, meanwhile, is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The wife of the Houston Texans star apparently got some big news this week, too. Ohai has reportedly been selected for the United States women’s national team.

Watt is now the husband of a United States women’s national team star. He had a pretty great reaction to the news on social media.

“My wife is a badass. Couldn’t be more proud,” the Houston Texans star tweeted.

Someone on social media had joked that Watt should not “forget to bring orange slices for halftime” at future United States women’s national team games. We’re guessing that U.S. Soccer probably has that covered.

Couldn’t be more proud.@KealiaOhai https://t.co/RG6KcgtvmO — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 8, 2020

Congrats to Kealia on the big news!

Watt and the Houston Texans, meanwhile, could use some good news of their own. The Texans are 0-4 on the season and fired head coach Bill O’Brien earlier this week.

Houston is scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.