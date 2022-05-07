JJ Watt Names The College Football Program He Grew Up Rooting For

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt may have grown up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. But, that doesn't he grew up rooting for the homestate Badgers.

His fandom belonged to the Miami Hurricanes.

Training at the Canes' facility Saturday, Watt reflected on his childhood love for the bad boys of college football.

It’s no secret, I grew up loving the Canes," the three-time Defensive Player of the Year tweeted. "I had orange & green bedsheets, a 'U' Flag above my bed and Miami themed shoes haha. So working out here while in town for the F1 race was very cool. I may not have been good enough to be recruited by them, but I finally made it!"

It's hard to believe a member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010s would be passed up by any school, let alone a historic program like the Miami Hurricanes.

However, JJ Watt had to take the stairs on the way to his success. Starting out as a tight end at Central Michigan before walking-on with Wisconsin at DE.

Now he enters year 12 in the National Football League, continuing a career that will almost assuredly land him in Canton, Ohio once it's all said and done.