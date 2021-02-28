JJ Watt Has Reportedly Narrowed His List Of Teams

J.J. Watt is reportedly getting closer to making a free agency decision.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the former Houston Texans star is narrowing his list of potential teams.

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is reportedly down to three to five teams, with the Buffalo Bills potentially emerging as a favorite.

Earlier this week, longtime NFL insider John Clayton reported that there were three frontrunners emerging for Watt.

“People are misinterpreting what I said on radio today. I said Tennessee, Green Bay and Buffalo were the leading teams for J.J. Watt but not the final three. Watt hasn’t narrowed his list. The Cleveland Browns are still in. So are the Raiders. He has a dozen teams after him,” he reported on Thursday.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Watt had already received multiple offers, including one in the $15 million to $16 million range.

Multiple sources told Russini that the most lucrative offer Watt currently has on the table is believed to be worth between $15 million and $16 million.

Watt will be a major addition to a team looking to make a Super Bowl run in 2021.