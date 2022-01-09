Look: JJ Watt Reacts To His Brother Making History

Football fans have come to love the brotherly ribbing between the Watt brothers on social media. And just because one brother made a little history of his own doesn’t mean it was going to stop.

“Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play,” J.J. Watt tweeted. “Life comes at ya fast [T.J.],” he laughed.

Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play. Life comes at ya fast @_TJWatt 😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2022

On Sunday, Little brother T.J. tied Michael Strahan‘s single-season sacks record of 22.5 with a takedown of Tyler Huntley near the end of the first half.

It took a remarkable performance for Watt to even put himself in that situation. With a four-sack performance against Baker Mayfield and the Browns in the week prior.

Of course, J.J. made plenty of history of his own at the height of his career. In a four season span, Watt terrorized opposing quarterbacks racking up 69 sacks and four straight All-Pro honors.

No words, just proud. Unbelievable @_TJWatt — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2022

T.J.’s emergence has helped put the Watt family in the conversation for the NFL’s “First Family” of defense. With the Manning’s currently holding that title on the offensive side.

There’s still a quarter to play for Watt to capture the sacks record all to himself.