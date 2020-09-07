JJ Watt Reveals When He’ll See His Brother As His “Peer”

J.J. Watt is one of the most-accomplished defensive players in recent NFL history. The numbers speak for themselves: three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, five first-team All-Pro nominations, five Pro Bowl selections.

T.J. Watt is starting to make quite a name for himself, too. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 25-year-old linebacker was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and has made two Pro Bowls.

Does big brother see little brother as his “peer” yet, though?

J.J. Watt had a clear message for his younger brother while speaking to the media on Monday afternoon.

“Once he has three defensive player of the year awards, I’ll start to see him as a peer,” Watt said with a smile.

Watt added that he’s been extremely impressed by both T.J. and Derek Watt (a fullback for the Steelers).

“I’m really excited about it,” J.J. Watt added today. “I love watching him play. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to have conversations with him. It’s fun to talk in the offesason, work in the offesason. Obviously, Derek being on the other side of the ball, we can’t necessarily have the same conversations about what it takes to rush the passer and things like that.

“For me and T.J., playing the same position, fighting for the same things, trying to one up each other at all times, there’s nothing better than that…Me and T.J., personally, there’s obviously a whole lot of competition going on, and I have no plans on letting my little brother win anytime soon.”

We’ll get to see the Watt brothers playing each other in 2020. The Steelers are scheduled to play the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 27.

