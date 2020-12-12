JJ Watt Shares Special Message Before Game In Chicago

Houston Texans star defensive end JJ Watt shared a touching message after his team’s arrival in Chicago today.

Watt thanked his late grandfather for paving the way and allowing him to succeed in the NFL.

“My grandpa was born in Chicago,” Watt wrote, “laid the groundwork for me to step off a plane and play a game in Chicago. Life comes full circle, I just wish he could watch me play one more time though.”

The elder Watt passed away back in February of 2014. Watt told ESPN that his final words to his grandfather were, “We’re going to make your name proud.”

my grandpa was born in Chicago. laid the groundwork for me to step off a plane and play a game in Chicago. life comes full circle, I just wish he could watch me play one more time though. pic.twitter.com/kOE6jLecls — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 12, 2020

It’s hard to imagine the Watt patriarch being anything but proud of his grandsons. Both of JJ Watt’s younger brothers, TJ and Derek, both play for the 11-1 Pittsburg Steelers. Having three grandsons in the NFL doesn’t happen every day.

Watt has clearly been heavily influenced by his grandfather.

In 2019, the defensive end released a version of his signature Reebok shoes inspired by Grandpa Watt. All of the profits from the sneakers went to an organization benefiting American war veterans.

JJ III Valor Edition Inspired by Grandpa Watt All of my proceeds go to the Honor Flight which takes war veterans on a trip to D.C. to visit the monuments and brings them back home to a proper Welcome Home. Available tonight at midnight.https://t.co/FfXs88iNQQ Thank you 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YAAjinRTod — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 11, 2019

JJ Watt and the Texans will take the field on Sunday in Grandpa Watt’s home town.

After starting the season at 1-6, Houston has picked up the pace in recent weeks — winning three of its last five games. The 4-8 Texans will now look to bounce back from a tough 26-20 loss to the Colts last week.

With limited offensive weapons this weekend, Houston will be heavily reliant on JJ Watt and the defense against the 5-7 Chicago Bears.

The game will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.