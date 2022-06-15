JJ Watt Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher JJ Watt roasted the DraftKings social media account on Wednesday.

It all started when Watt posted a funny tweet about him throwing the ball down the field to which DraftKings tweeted "intercepted."

The joke was that since he's a defensive lineman, it probably didn't go very far since that position doesn't play quarterback.

Watt then fired back with a tweet showing the company's stocks and how they've fallen as of late.

"You might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon…," Watt tweeted.

The NFL world loved that roast from Watt.

"Gonna get fifteen for unnecessary roughness on this shot, but it will be in the highlights for years," one fan tweeted.

When you come for one of the best pass rushers in NFL history, you better not miss.