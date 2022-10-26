JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Birth Of Their Son: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, star soccer player Kealia Watt gave birth to possibly the next great athlete in the Watt family.

She and NFL star J.J. Watt welcomed their son, Koa James Watt into the world tonight. In a post on Instagram, Kealia and JJ were pictured with Koa.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt. 10.23.22," the caption read.

Family, friends and fans all flocked to social media to react to the news.

"Welcome to the family Koa!!!" T.J. Watt, brother of JJ and Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher, said.

"If the Jets drafted him next year at the age of 1 I would completely understand it. Kids a can’t miss. Congrats brotha!!" another fan said.

"Congrats guys!!!! So sweet," sideline reporter Erin Andrews said on the post.

Congratulations to both Kealia and JJ!