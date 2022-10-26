JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here.

Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt. 10.23.22," the caption read.

Earlier this summer, JJ "revealed" he and Kealia were expecting a son - which surprised some fans. (The fact he revealed it, not that they were having a son).

"Yes. Was I not supposed to? We didn’t do a gender reveal, we just found out and then told people when they asked," Watt explained at the time.

Congratulations are in order for both Kealia and JJ on adding to their family tonight!