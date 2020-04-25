College rivalries never die – not even once you’ve been drafted into the NFL. Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was taken in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night. That means he’ll be playing for John Harbaugh.

In one of his first official interviews with his new team, Dobbins was asked what it will be like playing for a Harbaugh – since John’s brother Jim is the head coach at Michigan. Dobbins had the perfect response – if you’re an Ohio State fan.

“I don’t know if it will be strange, you know, but I might give him a little bit of flak about it because I beat his brother every time I played him.”

Dobbins, obviously, is right. Ohio State has gotten the best of Michigan every year since 2011. They’ve only lost The Game twice this century.

“I might give him some flak about it, because I beat his brother every time I played him.” https://t.co/gV5n69iR71 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 25, 2020

As for the fit, Baltimore makes a lot of sense. The Ravens are a ground-and-pound type of team with Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram in the fold. Adding Dobbins to the mix could make them even harder to deal with from that perspective.

Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, has yet to beat Ohio State in his tenure at Michigan. Many were wondering if he’d pick off the Buckeyes in Ryan Day’s first year in Columbus – not so much.

Dobbins was the fourth former Ohio State Buckeye to be drafted in this year’s draft. Expect a few more to come off the board in the next 24 hours.