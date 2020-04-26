JK Dobbins Has A Message For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens got one of the biggest steals of the second round on Friday night when Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins fell to them.

Dobbins, arguably the best running back in college football in 2019, lasted until late in the second round. The Ravens jumped on the chance to draft him.

While Dobbins might have been disappointed by his draft slide, he’s going to an incredible situation in Baltimore. The Ravens are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL and they’re coming off a big 2019 season.

Dobbins is likely pumped to play alongside Baltimore’s MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson. He tweeted out the quarterback’s motto over the weekend.

Also… BIG TRUZZ!!! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Jackson is believed to have started the “big truss” motto in Baltimore.

“I really can’t explain it,” Jackson told the Ravens. “It’s just like, ‘I’m agreeing with you.’ Truss, except with a ‘t’ at the end, it’s an ‘s.’ Like ‘Truss. I’m with you.'”

Whatever it means, people like it. And Dobbins is clearly pumped to be on board.

Few NFL teams, if any, will be more fun to watch in 2020.