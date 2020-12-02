Joakim Noah Reportedly Makes Decision On His NBA Future

One of the NBA’s most fiery competitors of this generation is likely headed to retirement.

The Clippers are reportedly waiving veteran center Joakim Noah, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojranowski. Noah’s agent says the center is “likely headed heading toward retirement.”

Noah, 35, signed with the Clippers before the 2019-20 season. In his one season in Los Angeles, the two-time All-Star averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds through just five games. He missed most of the season with an Achilles injury.

During his time with the Chicago Bulls, the center was an elite contributor, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds through four seasons. Noah is best known for his ferocious competitive nature and defensive talent. The 6-foot-11 former Florida Gator was named the 2013-14 NBA defensive player of the year.

After nine seasons with Bulls, Noah has bounced around the league between New York, Memphis and LA. In his final two years with Chicago, Noah’s numbers started to take a sharp decline, especially in the scoring column — averaging just 5.7 ppg.

Noah has never really seemed to bounce back from this decline. In his second year with the Knicks in 2017, the center played only seven games as he battled through injury.

He saw a slight uptick in his numbers when he joined Memphis in 2018, averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

But, it seems as though the veteran doesn’t have much in the tank. If this was indeed his last season, Noah can take solace in knowing he was staple of his era.