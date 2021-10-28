Joakim Noah’s Brutally Honest Admission On Derrick Rose’s Injury

During an appearance on The Lowe Podacst with ESPN’s Zach Lowe on Thursday, former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah was asked about Derrick Roses’ tragic ACL tear during the 2012 NBA playoffs.

This season-ending injury during the prime of Rose’s career rocked the league, but Noah was seemingly hit harder than most.

Explaining the emotions he went through after hearing the news of his teammate’s diagnosis, the former All-Star center compared the feeling to when he saw the first plane hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

“There are moment in your life when you just know when it happened you know exactly what you were doing. You knew exactly where you were,” Noah said. “And when I found out that Derrick tore his ACL, I remember the smells, I remember who I was with, I remember where — I remember everything.”

He paused before continuing — seeming to know what he was about to say was controversial.

“Almost like the same feeling. I had the same feeling of when I saw the plane hit the tower,” he added.

Joakim Noah talking about how he felt when Derrick Rose tore his ACL is the most insane thing you’ll hear today pic.twitter.com/OrSQtAgbxe — Real Hooper Pilled Trill (@TrillBroDude) October 28, 2021

When you start to defend your take in the middle of giving it, you know it’s a bad take. Noah did just this right after giving his eyebrow-raising 9/11 comparison.

“That’s the same feeling I had, like, people will be like ‘Ugh he’s f—— crazy for saying something like that,'” he explained “No, I’m telling you how I felt. This is how I felt. I had the same feeling when I saw the plane hit the towers when I heard that.”