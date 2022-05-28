SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Joc Pederson #23 celebrates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning against Thomas Szapucki #63 of the New York Mets at Oracle Park on May 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images) Michael Urakami/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson has confirmed that his altercation with Reds outfielder Tommy Pham stemmed from a fantasy football disagreement during this past season.

After the Giants' 5-1 loss on Friday night, Pederson detailed the argument that led to their pregame spat. He said Pham accused him of cheating in their league after he put a player on injured reserve and replaced him with a fantasy football free agent.

“It was a surprise,” he said, per NBC Sports. “There was no real argument. He kind of came up and said, like, 'I don’t know if you remember from last year' and I was like 'fantasy football?' He was like, 'yeah.'”

Pederson said Pham slapped him in the face, but he didn't retaliate and the situation quickly diffused. The Giants outfielder said he didn't get "emotional" and felt "violence isn't the answer."

"It was an unfortunate situation over a fantasy football league," Pederson added.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this unprecedented confrontation.

"Honestly, this sounds like the source of most disagreements with your friends in your late 20s and early 30s," one fan wrote.

"I’m sorry but there are few things funnier than a grown adult trying to explain fantasy football rules out loud and with a somewhat serious face. I’m dying laughing," another added.

Pederson is ready to put this incident behind him.

"It’s over as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “I won’t talk to him. I don’t think he wants to talk to me, I don’t know. It was a weird interaction.”

Pham was scratched from the lineup after this pregame conflict. The MLB is investigating the incident.

The Giants and Reds will face off again later this afternoon. It's unclear if Pham will suit up for the game.