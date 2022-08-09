Jockey Reportedly Dies At 28 Following Tragic Accident

HAYDOCK, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Horses and riders wait for the start of The Watch Racing Uk Anywhere Maiden Hurdle Race at Haydock Racecourse on December 5, 2018 in Haydock, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jockey Taiki Yanagida, 28, has tragically passed away from injuries suffered in a racing accident, according to reports.

Yanagida was competing in the final race of the day at the Cambridge Jockey Club in New Zealand last Wednesday when he fell off his horse.

Yanagida was rolled on by his own horse, Te Atatu Pash, and trampled by another, per TMZ Sports. He suffered brain and spinal injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital, where sadly, he died on Tuesday.

"Very sad to hear the news Taiki Yanagida passed away at Waikato Hospital from a race fall at Cambridge last Wed," tweeted racing analyst Mark Nowell. "Here are photos I took of Taiki winning earlier on the day. So sad RIP Taiki."

Yanagida, who raced over 160 winners in his career, is the first jockey to pass away in a race fall in New Zealand in six years.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. May he rest in peace.