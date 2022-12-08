Joe Biden Compared To Football Coach After Brittney Griner Trade

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony celebrating the 2020 WNBA Seattle Storm championship at the White House on August 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner was returned to the United States as part of a one-for-one prisoner swap.

President Joe Biden negotiated a deal that sent convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia in exchange for Griner.

Several football fans have made a similar joke about the trade — comparing Biden's trade tactics to that of former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.

"Bill O’Brien work with Biden to negotiate that trade?" one wrote on Twitter.

"Biden’s trade makes Bill O’Brien’s trades seem reasonable…" another added.

These fans are of course referencing O'Brien's trade of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in 2020. The then-head coach/general manager sent DHop to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson and a second-round pick — a move that ended up being an overwhelming failure.

Paul Whelan, an American businessman being held in Russia under suspicion of espionage, was mentioned as part of the original Griner trade negotiations. But, the Biden Administration was unable to return him in today's deal.