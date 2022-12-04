Joe Biden Makes Big Decision In Herschel Walker Race

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Georgia Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump had previously decided not to campaign for Walker, the Republican nominee, in the final days before voting, and it seems like President Joe Biden has elected to do the same thing for Warnock, the Democratic candidate.

"This race in Georgia… it’s really, really critical," the president said on Friday at a phone bank event, via FOX News. "This is a guy who needs our help."

However, as FOX 5 Atlanta noted, Biden's appearance was in Massachusetts, far from the Peach State.

Walker and Warnock each failed to secure 50 percent of the vote in the general election back on November 8, necessitating a runoff.

The Democrats have already established control of the Senate for 2023, but closing the cycle out with a win in Georgia would be a solid boost for either party.