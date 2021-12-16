President Biden Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

Joe Biden has become the most recent public figure to weigh in on the Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 situation.

During a recent visit to Kentucky in response to this week’s deadly tornados, the President of the United States’ conversation with a Packers fan was caught on camera. Speaking to a woman fully decked out in Green Bay gear, Biden shared a quip that gave several bystanders a good laugh.

“Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine,” he said.

Joe Biden told a Packers fan in Kentucky that he wants Aaron Rodgers to get the COVID vaccine ASAP. https://t.co/sFgTAid6Ex — TMZ (@TMZ) December 15, 2021

Last month, Aaron Rodgers became the focus of a widely-known controversy involving the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite originally saying he was “immunized” against the virus, the Green Bay quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that he had not in fact received his vaccination shots.

The reigning NFL MVP called out attacks from the “woke mob” regarding his vaccination status.

“I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther,” Rodgers said during an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show last month. “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some sort of woke culture or crazed individuals who say you have to do something.”

Despite heavy scrutiny under the public eye, Rodgers still has not received his vaccination.

Earlier this week, the NFL set a single-day record for positive tests since the league’s COVID-19 era began.