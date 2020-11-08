Joe Biden Has Already Received His First Major Sports Invitation

On Saturday afternoon, Joe Biden was named the next president of the United States. Biden and his vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, have more than the necessary 270 electoral college votes, according to multiple media outlets.

By Saturday night, the United States president-elect had already received his first major sporting event invitation.

The Washington Nationals have invited Joe Biden to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Opening Day in Washington, D.C. in 2021.

The 2019 World Series champions released a statement on Twitter, as the NL East franchise says it’s “excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch.”

We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season.@JoeBiden // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/n3YzL7olWA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 8, 2020

As Yahoo! Sports points out, President Trump did not throw out the first pitch at any MLB games during his presidency.

With President Donald Trump’s time in the White House poised to end in January, he will become just the second president to not throw out a first pitch at an MLB game since Howard Taft started the tradition in 1910. The other was Jimmy Carter. That’s a bit of a surprise given that Trump is a self-described “great baseball fan,” and it may not have been for lack of trying on both sides.

It’s unclear when the 2021 Major League Baseball season will start, but you can expect Joe Biden on the mound in D.C. at some point.