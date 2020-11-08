Joe Biden’s Old Message To The USWNT Is Going Viral Today

Much of the sports world seems to be happy with Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election, but few are probably as happy as the United States women’s national team.

The USWNT has been vocal supporters of Joe Biden and his vice president elect, Kamala Harris.

Biden, who was named the president elect by several major media outlets on Saturday morning, has showed his support for the USWNT in the past.

The president elect sent a message to U.S. Soccer about equal pay for the USWNT back in May. He warned what will happen once he’s president.

“To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding,” he tweeted on May 2.

Biden isn’t officially the president yet, but he will be upon getting inaugurated in late January.

If Biden keeps his word, there could be some interesting negotiations happening between U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2021.

The United States men’s team is set to aim for the World Cup in 2022, while the U.S. women’s team will be back contending for a world title in 2023.