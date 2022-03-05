Where is Joe Buck going to be calling games in 2022?

The future of the veteran FOX play-by-play man is very much up in the air. He could follow Troy Aikman to ESPN or he could remain with his current network.

Buck recently admitted that he’s kind of in limbo.

“I don’t know where I’m going to be next year,” Buck said on his “Daddy Issues” podcast on Thursday, via Awful Announcing. “I know Troy’s gone — he’s now at ESPN. I’m kind of in limbo. I’ve got another year under contract at Fox. They have expressed interest in keeping me. They also know that was a big partnership that I had with Troy.”

We could even have a Joe Buck trade…

Jim Miller says there’s ESPN/Fox “horse trading” over Joe Buck leaving early to join Troy Aikman, which could include Big Ten game picks https://t.co/P1w9CTt4NT pic.twitter.com/vgBccPyTlQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2022

“Joe Buck joining Aikman at ESPN maybe more hung up on what Fox can get in return for letting him leave a year early. Fox would maybe want some more B10 football games. Always love the very rare sports media trade!” Ben Koo tweeted.

“If Buck leaves the main thing it will do, IMO, is expose the lack of depth in Fox’s NFL PBP lineup,” another fan suggested.

“I kind of hope Buck goes to ESPN not only for Monday Night Football games but they’d have a good Sunday Night Baseball announcer for the first time since Jon Miller,” one fan added.

“Love trading away Joe Buck and getting, like, an Iowa-Michigan football game out of it,” one fan joked.

Aikman made it clear he’d love to continue working with Buck.

Does @TroyAikman want to continue working with @Buck? "I mean he truly is one of my best friends… he's been a fantastic partner, in my opinion he's the best in the business, and yeah, I'd love nothing more than to continue to work with him."@andrewmarchand @richarddeitsch pic.twitter.com/f30ay7ySIn — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 1, 2022

It’s going to be a wild offseason in the sports media world, that is for sure.