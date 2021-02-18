The Spun

Joe Buck Clears Up His ‘Clickbait’ Booth Drinking Story

Earlier this week, Joe Buck appeared on Colin Cowherd’s podcast and shared some insight into how he reminds himself to relax in the broadcasting booth.

“I went through a couple years where, in the first inning of every postseason baseball game, I had the runner go get the biggest beer the stadium sold,” Buck explained. “And I had it sitting there, and I would sip it from time-to-time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I’m just doing a game.

“And I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice. We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling an F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that, you’re doing yourself a disservice.”

Unsurprisingly, this led to several headlines about Buck admitting to drinking in the broadcast booth. While that’s technically true, Buck made it clear that he was really just sipping on one drink – occasionally – using it as a reminder to relax and have fun.

Buck took to Twitter on Wednesday night to clarify his story and shoot down anyone attempting to make a big deal of this.

And, like the broadcasting pro that he is, Buck made sure to get in a plug about his podcast:

Well played, Joe.


