Joe Buck Clears Up His ‘Clickbait’ Booth Drinking Story

Earlier this week, Joe Buck appeared on Colin Cowherd’s podcast and shared some insight into how he reminds himself to relax in the broadcasting booth.

“I went through a couple years where, in the first inning of every postseason baseball game, I had the runner go get the biggest beer the stadium sold,” Buck explained. “And I had it sitting there, and I would sip it from time-to-time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I’m just doing a game.

“And I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice. We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling an F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that, you’re doing yourself a disservice.”

Unsurprisingly, this led to several headlines about Buck admitting to drinking in the broadcast booth. While that’s technically true, Buck made it clear that he was really just sipping on one drink – occasionally – using it as a reminder to relax and have fun.

Buck took to Twitter on Wednesday night to clarify his story and shoot down anyone attempting to make a big deal of this.

I don't tweet much anymore, but I feel compelled to send a few about this dumb drinking in the booth story that is complete clickbait. Also, me giving it more attention is moronic on my part, but so what? — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

My only regret with anything I said on Colin's pod was mentioning @TroyAikman Nobody has more integrity or works harder than him and I am blessed to call him one of my best friends on the planet. We have fun with what we do and back then I started this trend in baseball and.. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

As I said with @ColinCowherd it wasn't there to be consumed, it was there as more of a visual reminder that the world wouldn't end if I made a mistake. It was symbolic and one of MANY things I would use, like texting with my wife and kids or calling my mom at half – just to chill — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

well it is just another reminder that journalism is indeed dying and clickbait rules the day. Please listen to the podcast starting at the 5 minute mark and let me know where I said that. I didn't. I am 51, not 15. I believe I am old enough to understand what a drink is. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

It is simple but it works for me. Let me know when you do a live event for a big audience and see what helps you get through the day and be your best – then share the info with me. I may use that too. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

And, like the broadcasting pro that he is, Buck made sure to get in a plug about his podcast:

By the way tomorrow on my podcast with Oliver Hudson called Daddy Issues I reveal something I just did that blows a beer in the booth out of the water. Now THAT is called a tease… pic.twitter.com/zavaNJRRMa — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

Well played, Joe.