Joe Buck Has Honest Admission On Troy Aikman’s Future

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman – one of the most respected broadcasting duos in sports – could be splitting at season’s end.

It’s plausible Aikman will be calling his final NFL game for FOX this Sunday when the Rams host the 49ers in the NFC Championship. He’ll become a broadcasting free agent, for lack of a better term, this coming offseason. Amazon, in the meantime, is reportedly courting the former NFL star.

If Aikman leaves FOX for Amazon, it’d leave Buck without a partner in the broadcasting booth, at least for the time being.

Buck addressed the possibility of Aikman’s departure during an interview with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated this week.

“I try not to because it’s been 20 years and I can honestly say, the same hand to the same god, he and I have never had one moment where we have felt like…at least I haven’t, and we talk about it all the time, we’re lucky that we’re good friends,” Buck said when asked if he’s considered Aikman leaving FOX for Amazon, via SI.com. “And in this business, with as much as there is on the line, at least in our own minds every time you go on, and this business can be kind of backstabby, everybody’s climbing over one another to make something happen for themselves, he and I just have never played that game. He’s legitimately one of my best friends and I think he would say the same about me.

“So I try not to think about it. And we talk about it, we talk about what’s out there. We talk about what he’s deciding between and everything else, but I only ask questions and talk about it to a point. Because that’s his life, that’s his career. He knows how I feel. I don’t want him going anywhere. And that’s understood. But at the end of the day, he’s gonna do what he wants to do.”

Rumors are swirling about Troy Aikman's broadcast future. I asked Joe Buck if he's thought about life after Troy: TRAINA THOUGHTS https://t.co/PGnb4NIfNg — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 27, 2022

It’d definitely be strange if Joe Buck is calling NFL games next season without Troy Aikman by his side. But it’s definitely a possibility.

Amazon is going to become a major player in the NFL world. So it’s no surprise Aikman is considering a move.