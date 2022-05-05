Joe Buck Has Reportedly Decided On His ESPN Debut

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Joe Buck left FOX for ESPN. He'll soon be making his debut for the Worldwide Leader, according to a report.

Buck's first job for ESPN will be leading a "Manningcast" for the PGA Championship, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The 53-year-old will reportedly be joined by golf analyst Michael Collins.

The PGA Championship commences on May 19 at Southern Hills Championship Course. Phil Mickelson won the prestigious tournament last year.

Buck, meanwhile, opted to leave his role at FOX to begin working for ESPN.

Later this year, he'll begin calling Monday Night Football with Troy Aikman.

"Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience," Buck said in a statement, via ESPN.com. "My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio. "To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy -- who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in -- and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future."

Prior to the football season, Buck will get out on the course as he provides coverage of the PGA Championship later this month.