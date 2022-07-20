Joe Buck Is Trending During MLB All-Star Game Tonight

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball All-Star game is currently airing on Fox and longtime play-by-play man Joe Buck is nowhere to be found.

Buck left Fox to become the new NFL play-by-play man over at ESPN, where he and his longtime partner Tory Aikman will call Monday Night Football. With the move to ESPN, Buck is no longer the play-by-play lead for Fox.

That job now belongs to Joe Davis. In just a few months, he'll become the first person since 1999 to call a World Series game other than Buck.

With Buck's absence tonight, fans are taking note.

"Joe Davis is a great announcer but Joe Buck’s voice was built for this. It signified a big game," one fan said.

"I miss Joe Buck," another fan said.

"Tonight is the night that America realizes that Joe Buck is no longer the lead MLB play-by-play announcer," another fan said.

It just doesn't seem the same without Joe Buck on the call.