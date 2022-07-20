Joe Buck Is Trending During MLB All-Star Game Tonight
The Major League Baseball All-Star game is currently airing on Fox and longtime play-by-play man Joe Buck is nowhere to be found.
Buck left Fox to become the new NFL play-by-play man over at ESPN, where he and his longtime partner Tory Aikman will call Monday Night Football. With the move to ESPN, Buck is no longer the play-by-play lead for Fox.
That job now belongs to Joe Davis. In just a few months, he'll become the first person since 1999 to call a World Series game other than Buck.
With Buck's absence tonight, fans are taking note.
"Joe Davis is a great announcer but Joe Buck’s voice was built for this. It signified a big game," one fan said.
"I miss Joe Buck," another fan said.
"Tonight is the night that America realizes that Joe Buck is no longer the lead MLB play-by-play announcer," another fan said.
It just doesn't seem the same without Joe Buck on the call.