Joe Buck Reacts To Calling First 'Monday Night Football' Game

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the ESPN/ABC crew opened up the 2022 season with the first Monday Night Football game of the year earlier this week.

After Monday night's featured contest between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, Buck caught up with Sport Illustrated's Jimmy Traina to discuss the first broadcast of the season.

Buck and Aikman joined ESPN earlier this year after two decades as broadcast partners with Fox Sports. The veteran broadcaster said he was excited about his fresh start.

It wasn’t like any other broadcast and it wasn’t like any other night. I was really excited at my ripe young age of 53, but I felt in some ways like I was 24 or 25 doing Buccaneers and Bears on opening day in 1994. There’s that newness. It’s like starting a new school. But on the other hand, I never felt nervous. It was great because my wife was there and we had time on the field and we FaceTimed our kids before she did her thing and then I went up to the booth and it was just very calm. I told her, I felt like I would be jumpy and we do more here because it’s a standalone game as opposed to, most of the time with the late game at Fox, the early games run long and you don’t even do an on-camera at the beginning of the game. We’re doing multiple segments here, and Troy and I didn’t really stress about those and we just took it as it came and it was a great feeling and a wonderful start to a new relationship.

Buck and Aikman got to call an excellent matchup in their Monday Night Football debut.

With Russell Wilson returning to Seattle for his first game in a Broncos uniform, the Seahawks claimed a thrilling 17-16 victory over Denver thanks to a head-scratching decision from first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and a missed 64-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

Buck and Aikman will take the booth for next week's Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.