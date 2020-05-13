Joe Buck Reveals FOX’s Plans For NFL Games Without Fans

The NFL announced its full 2020 regular season schedule last week. As of now, the league is planning on playing games as scheduled beginning in early September.

While the NFL might be confident in its ability to play games as scheduled, the league is probably less convinced in its ability to have fans in the stands.

So, we could have NFL games with no fans in the stands in 2020. That doesn’t mean we’ll have NFL games without fan noise, though.

FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck told Andy Cohen that his network is already planning on pumping fan noise into the broadcast. He noted that this could be somewhat complicated.

“It’s pretty much a done deal,” Buck told Cohen, per John Ourand. “I think whoever is going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field. So it’s really important. And then on top of that…they’re looking at ways to put virtual fans in the stands, so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and in fact it’ll be empty.”

Joe Buck to SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live": Fox Sports will pump in crowd noise and put virtual fans in the stands for NFL games in empty stadiums. SBJ Media is live: 🔒https://t.co/11fxKTc6bv🔒 pic.twitter.com/baK9S1LAsq — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 13, 2020

We’ve already seen one sport – the UFC – have success with fan-less events in 2020. Dana White just held a successful UFC 249 over the weekend without fans in the stands.

The NFL might have to follow suit this fall, but it looks like networks already have some plans lined up.