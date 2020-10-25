Joe Buck Reveals How He Felt About The Leaked Flyover Video

Both Joe Buck and Troy Aikman addressed the leaked video that featured the announcers mocking a pregame flyover before last weekend’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers game.

Last week, Defector published a video of Buck and Aikman appearing to mock the pregame flyover. The longtime broadcasting duo made remarks about tax dollars and the political climate.

Buck has since addressed the leaked video on his podcast. He made it clear that both he and Aikman were joking around and being sarcastic.

“So I see this, and Troy in the microphone is repeating something that he heard the night before from an unnamed person on our crew,” he said. “This person happens to be very far left and said, ‘Well, under Biden-Harris, you know that’s not going to happen,’ and Troy was repeating that watching the flyover.

“So they clipped that as if he’s saying that and as if he’s a Harris-Biden fan. But he’s repeating something that somebody said the night before, which is unbelievable. If you know Troy at all, he was being 100 percent sarcastic. Repeating for the person in the truck to hear, like ‘Ha, ha, ha.’

“And then I go into a 1950s voice, like, ‘There’s your hard-earned tax dollars at work,’ or whatever…”

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

The longtime FOX announcer also made it clear that the leaked video was an inside job. Someone at FOX likely leaked it and the network is investigating.

Buck added that he was “pissed off” by the video leaking and making national news.

“They will find out who it is because that specific shot of that flyover, which I personally thought was old and a tape … it was actually live but it was not a Fox shot. They know whose shot that was and it was well before the game,” Buck said this week.

Buck, who’s having a crazy week as it is, will be on the call for Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night. He will return to NFL action next week.