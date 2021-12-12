Joe Buck Shares Honest Admission On His Legendary Call

Eli Manning’s epic pass to David Tyree is one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history, but the announcing call didn’t necessarily match the on-field hype.

There’s a reason for that, though.

FOX announcer Joe Buck appeared on the Manningcast earlier this week, speaking with Peyton and Eli about that Super Bowl.

Buck admitted that he had to make sure that Tyree actually caught the ball before going crazy with his announcing call.

“When you’re up there and you know you’re doing the game for 100 million people, you’ve to be really sure,” Buck said.

Giants fans wanted a little more excitement from @Buck during his call on the David Tyree catch 😂 pic.twitter.com/buZRK19ber — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2021

Buck added that he thinks Eli deserves more credit for his role in the play.

“First of all, Eli gets no credit for getting out of that pile of bodies and even throwing the ball. And then all Giants fans are like ‘Come on, Buck. I mean, the guy catches the ball on his helmet, give me a break, man. You’re supposed to be excited, for my Giants.’ I’m like ‘I wasn’t sure he caught the ball!’ If you’re going to do it for 100 million people, you better damn well be right,” he added.

Buck added that he saved the best for last.

“So, I kind of low-keyed it, we got through it. I still saved (it), one of the best calls I’ve ever had was Eli to Plaxico Burress at the end of that game was magical,” Buck said.