Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Debut Revealed: NFL World Reacts

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are going to have quite the first Monday Night Football game to call.

Part of the NFL schedule is being leaked on social media and one part includes Broncos-Seahawks as the first MNF game of the year.

Russell Wilson will be returning to Seattle as a member of the Broncos to take on his former team in primetime. It doesn't get any better than that.

The NFL world is pumped up about this.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos a couple of months ago in a move that nobody saw coming. All indications pointed to him returning to Seattle for another season before the move occurred.

Buck and Aikman can't ask for a better opening game for their MNF debut.