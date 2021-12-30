The Spun

Joe Buck Uses 1 Word To Describe John Madden’s Career

FOX announcer Joe Buck on Sunday.MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kind words and tributes have been pouring in from all angles following the saddening news about John Madden.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and legendary broadcaster died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.

Madden, who led the Raiders to a Super Bowl as a head coach, was better known for his post-coaching career. He’s one of the most-important broadcasters in sports history.

Longtime NFL broadcaster Joe Buck used an appropriate word to describe Madden and his impact on the game of football: “influencer.”

“These days people like to throw the word ‘influencer’ around. John Madden was THE NFL ‘influencer’ and never really seemed to care how many ‘likes’ he got,” Buck told The Athletic.

Buck’s broadcasting partner, Troy Aikman, also had some kind words for Madden.

“John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John,” Aikman tweeted on Tuesday night.

Rest in peace, John.

