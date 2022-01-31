Joe Buck’s Comment About Erin Andrews’ Husband Goes Viral

Toward the end of the first half of the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Southern California, FOX showed some former hockey players in the stands.

Stanley Cup champions Matt Greene and Jarrett Stoll, who won it all with the Los Angeles Kings, were shown in the stands.

Stoll, for those unaware, is married to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews. The happy couple was married in 2017. They began dating a couple of years prior to that, with the help of Michael Strahan.

Sunday night, FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck made a reference to Andrews’ man during the NFC Championship Game.

NHL fans aren’t sure if he was serious…

Jarrett Stoll, LA hockey… royalty?! — Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) January 31, 2022

Of all the famous people in the crowd, give you one guess why FOX would feel the need to point out Jarrett Stoll…give you just one guess. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 31, 2022

“LA hockey royalty right there, Jarrett Stoll and Matt Greene” …… did Joe Buck really just say that? — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) January 31, 2022

Hey, they did win the Stanley Cup. And they are former “Kings,” after all.

The NFC Championship Game, meanwhile, continues to air on FOX.