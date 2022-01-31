The Spun

Joe Buck’s Comment About Erin Andrews’ Husband Goes Viral

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Toward the end of the first half of the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Southern California, FOX showed some former hockey players in the stands.

Stanley Cup champions Matt Greene and Jarrett Stoll, who won it all with the Los Angeles Kings, were shown in the stands.

Stoll, for those unaware, is married to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews. The happy couple was married in 2017. They began dating a couple of years prior to that, with the help of Michael Strahan.

Erin Andrews and her husband.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Sunday night, FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck made a reference to Andrews’ man during the NFC Championship Game.

NHL fans aren’t sure if he was serious…

Hey, they did win the Stanley Cup. And they are former “Kings,” after all.

The NFC Championship Game, meanwhile, continues to air on FOX.

