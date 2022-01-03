The Spun

Joe Buck’s Comment On Kyler Murray Is Going Viral Tonight

Joe Buck had quite the postgame comment on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday evening.

Murray and the Cardinals topped the Cowboys, 25-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday night.

With the win, Murray improved to 9-0 all-time at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium, dating back to his high school days.

Buck believes Murray should be a co-owner of the stadium.

“He’s at least the co-owner of this stadium with Jerry Jones,” he said.

Well played, Buck.

The Cardinals improved to 11-5 on the season with the win over the Cowboys, who dropped to 11-5 with the Sunday loss.

We could have a Dallas vs. Arizona rematch in the playoffs.

