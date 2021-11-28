Joe Buck’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Did FOX announcer Joe Buck troll Aaron Rodgers during the opening of Sunday afternoon’s game at Lambeau Field?

It sounded like it…

At the start of Sunday afternoon’s Packers vs. Rams game, Buck joked that Rodgers had his injured toe “immunized.”

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews had said that Rodgers was dealing with a fractured toe. He’s playing through the pain and had a painkiller shot prior to Sunday afternoon’s game.

Buck responded by joking that Rodgers had his toe “immunized.”

I feel like @Buck just trolled the hell out of @AaronRodgers12: "Rodgers telling us he had that toe immunized against the pain…"#Packers — ShaneNFL (@ShaneNFL) November 28, 2021

Rodgers, of course, told the media earlier this year that he had been “immunized” against COVID-19, though he actually wasn’t vaccinated.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said earlier this fall. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

