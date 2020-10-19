Joe Buck’s Insane Schedule This Week Is Going Viral

Love him or hate him, Joe Buck is going to be a very busy man this week.
The longtime FOX play-by-play man is the network’s voice of both the National Football League and Major League Baseball.
When baseball’s postseason and the NFL regular season collide, Buck is darting across the country to cover both sports.
This week, Buck’s schedule is especially hectic.
Buck is calling a game every day this week. He started his week on Sunday by calling the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buck’s week will continue on Monday with a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.
And it only gets crazier from there. Here’s the full schedule:
It's going to be a heck of a broadcasting week for Joe Buck starting on Sunday.
Here’s his full schedule moving forward:
- Sunday, Oct. 18: Packers vs. Buccaneers
- Monday, Oct. 19: Bills vs. Chiefs
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: World Series Game 1
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: World Series Game 2
- Thursday, Oct. 22: Giants vs. Eagles
- Friday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 3
- Saturday, Oct. 24: World Series Game 4
- Sunday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 5*
- Monday, Oct. 26: Break
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 6*
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: World Series Game 7*
- Thursday, Oct. 29: Panthers vs. Saints
*If necessary.
Hopefully FOX has a lot of hot tea on hand for Buck this week. His voice is probably going to need it.