Joe Buck’s Insane Schedule This Week Is Going Viral

Love him or hate him, Joe Buck is going to be a very busy man this week.

The longtime FOX play-by-play man is the network’s voice of both the National Football League and Major League Baseball.

When baseball’s postseason and the NFL regular season collide, Buck is darting across the country to cover both sports.

This week, Buck’s schedule is especially hectic.

Buck is calling a game every day this week. He started his week on Sunday by calling the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buck’s week will continue on Monday with a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

And it only gets crazier from there. Here’s the full schedule:

— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 15, 2020

Here’s his full schedule moving forward:

Sunday, Oct. 18: Packers vs. Buccaneers

Packers vs. Buccaneers Monday, Oct. 19: Bills vs. Chiefs

Bills vs. Chiefs Tuesday, Oct. 20: World Series Game 1

World Series Game 1 Wednesday, Oct. 21: World Series Game 2

World Series Game 2 Thursday, Oct. 22: Giants vs. Eagles

Giants vs. Eagles Friday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 3

World Series Game 3 Saturday, Oct. 24: World Series Game 4

World Series Game 4 Sunday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 5*

World Series Game 5* Monday, Oct. 26: Break

Break Tuesday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 6*

World Series Game 6* Wednesday, Oct. 28: World Series Game 7*

World Series Game 7* Thursday, Oct. 29: Panthers vs. Saints

*If necessary.

Hopefully FOX has a lot of hot tea on hand for Buck this week. His voice is probably going to need it.