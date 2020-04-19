The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joe Buck’s Wife’s Response To His ‘Adult Films’ Offer Is Going Viral

Joe Buck and his wife Michelle Beisner

Joe Buck’s wife had the best response of anyone when it comes to the iconic announcer’s offer to do porn play-by-play.

The veteran FOX play-by-play man received a seven-figure offer to announce some adult films earlier this week. Buck has been doing play-by-play of non-sports events with professional sports currently on hold.

So, a porn company offered Buck $1 million to announce their films. He politely declined the offer.

“Today – this 17th day of April in the year 2020 – I became the first sports announcer to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site,” he wrote.

“Michelle Beisner I want this on my headstone. (The above claim is NOT fact checked).”

Buck’s wife, NFL reporter Michelle Beisner, had an even better response.

Of all the offers you’ve turned down to keep your day job – this one not only hurts the most, but also had the most potential. Epic fail,” she wrote.

Well played, Michelle.

View this post on Instagram

Date night in “the City of Lights” 💞

A post shared by MichelleBeisnerBuck (@michellebeisner) on

And, hey, this time of quarantining and social distancing could last for a while longer. Perhaps another “offer” will come in.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.