Joe Burrow’s 7-Yard Run Is One Of The Best You’ll Ever See

Joe Burrow isn’t known for his running ability, but the Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback flashes it every once in a while.

The Bengals first-year quarterback did just that on Sunday afternoon. Burrow had a crazy 7-yard run that nearly resulted a first down.

Burrow avoided several tackles, nearly pushing himself to the first-down marker. Ultimately, he was brought down a couple of yards short, but 7-yard quarterback runs don’t get much better than this.

Joe Burrow REFUSES to go down. 📺: #TENvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/J6oAb5WnGm pic.twitter.com/10SCMMjf31 — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020

That’s a pretty ridiculous run from Burrow, who’s done his best to avoid big hits this season. Still, the Bengals quarterback has probably taken too many. Of course, that’s not completely his fault, as he’s playing behind a bad offensive line, but Cincinnati’s coaches want him to be smarter moving forward.

“You don’t want your quarterback to get hit as much as he has,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said earlier this year, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Some of those are on protection, just pure pass protection. Some of those are on him and the style of his play. The play is never over for him. He does everything he can to keep it alive.”

That “play is never over” mentality was certainly on display with that seven yard run.

Cincinnati leads Tennessee, 17-7, late in the third quarter. The game is on CBS.